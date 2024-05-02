Mnangagwa Scared Of Workers Even On Their Important Day

The Zimbabwe Republic Police issued a ban on traditional public processions by workers, a key part of their annual rituals to mark Workers Day.

In a statement on the eve of Workers Day on Tuesday, police said workers should flock to different centres that were designated for the commemorations throughout the country without embarking on processions.

Reacting to the ban, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) western region chairperson, Ambrose Sibindi said the union was disappointed by the police ban on a public ritual by workers.

“We are very disappointed because when we set up this programme, the idea was that we were supposed to have a procession from our office into town and this venue which we normally do every year.

“We got the shock of our lives when we were ready to start just before 8AM when an Inspector Nkomo from the police headquarters here in Bulawayo informed me that the procession had been banned nationally.

“That is the reason we did not have a procession today (Monday).

“We were told that we must just come here. We phoned our head office who also revealed that they faced the same problem.

“As workers, we totally condemn such behaviour from our police.

“This is Worker`s Day and we believe that are supposed to enjoy our day but that is beside the point; it will not stop us from enjoying our day,” he said.

Sibindi, in his address, bemoaned the closure of industries in Bulawayo and reduction in capacity utilisation in most industries which he said has affected workers in Bulawayo.

The commemorations are being held under the theme: Workers demand an inclusive Zimbabwe free from poverty, corruption and oppression, arise workers arise.

