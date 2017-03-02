XENOPHOBIA: Zuma Envoy Confronted In London

President Jacob ZUma’s envoy to the UK was yesterday confronted by two Zimbabweans based in London on xenophobia and below was part of the footage which features community firebrand Martin Chiyanga as he presented an official protest statement:

