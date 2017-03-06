Zanu PF MP Mukupe Survives Mysterious Car Accident

Ray Nkosi | Harare East MP for Zanu PF Terrence Mukupe (40) who is currently on remand for fraud charges, has survived a fatal car accident while travelling from South-Africa.

Mukupe took to twitter to write, “The devil is a liar, I will only die when God says it’s time!!! Back to sender, I’m alive!!!”

Mukupe whose trial was set to begin today at the Karori Magistrate’s Court, seems to have escaped with minor injuries.

The allegations against Mukupe follow an incident, where zimra officials at Chirundu Border post discovered that three tankers that were headed for the DRC were filled with water instead of diesel.

It is reported that the diesel had not paid any duty when it entered the country because it was destined for another country. It is alleged that Mukupe and his accomplices emptied the tankers and replaced the diesel with water to avoid paying customs duty. The state was allegedly prejudiced of $41 692, 82.