Biti’s Oxygen Put Out As ED Moves to Remove Mafume

Lucia Matibenga Takes Charge of Harare City Council, Signaling Shift in Local Politics

By Farai D Hove | In a dramatic turn of events, Lucia Matibenga, a long-standing rival of Tendai Biti, has been appointed to oversee the embattled Harare City Council. This change comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa initiates a commission of inquiry into the City of Harare’s management and council, marking a significant departure from Biti’s influence under ZANU PF’s shadow.

Chaired by retired judge Maphios Cheda and including opposition figure Matibenga, the commission is tasked with enhancing transparency and accountability in Harare’s governance. This move reflects a clear end to Tendai Biti’s dominance, which began to wane following his contentious actions against Ted Nelson Chamisa and his legislators post the 2023 elections. Biti had declared after the 2024 elections that Chamisa had “finished himself,” a sentiment echoed through the political maneuvers of Biti’s agent, Semgezo Tshabangu.

Matibenga’s appointment comes less than seven months after Biti, through Mayor Jacob Mafume, controlled the capital. Her entry is viewed as an attempt to stabilize and depoliticize the council’s management, which has been marred by allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

This political reshuffling aligns with a broader strategy by President Mnangagwa aimed at undermining the influence of all factions of the MDC. A source close to the presidency revealed that Mnangagwa’s policy is straightforward: “Every program of the MDC, it doesn’t matter which MDC it is, must be short-circuited, everything must be killed at Harvest House.” This statement underscores the administration’s intent to suppress any political challenge rising from the ranks of the MDC, ensuring ZANU PF retains control over key urban centers, including Harare.

As Lucia Matibenga steps into her new role, the people of Harare anticipate a governance model focused on integrity and service delivery, moving away from the politically charged atmosphere that has hindered the city’s progress. The broader implications of this development reflect Mnangagwa’s continued strategy to consolidate power while marginalizing opposition influences across Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

