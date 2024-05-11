Nguwaya Honoured with Another Doctorate at Leaders Without Borders Summit

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | London, England – Dr. Dilesh Nguwaya, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Geo Pomona Waste Management PVT LTD, has been awarded an honorary Doctorate degree at the prestigious 9th Leaders Without Borders International Honours, held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster.

Flanked by his wife, Mrs. Nguwaya, and the Zimbabwean Ambassador to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Retired Colonel Christian Katsande, Dr. Nguwaya was recognized during a ceremony that focused on the theme “Business Beyond Borders: Building Effective Leadership.” This year’s summit emphasized the importance of powering a sustainable future and enhancing international cooperation.

Ambassador Dr. Hillary Emoh, founder and principal partner, opened the summit with remarks on the need for expanding knowledge about trade and investment opportunities, business models, and networking. Dr. Gbola Adeleke, Mayor of Dacorum, United Kingdom, commended Dr. Nguwaya for his significant contributions to politics and his dedication to serving humanity.

Ambassador Katsande, renowned for his trademark scarf, attracted attention and praise for his patriotic zeal. He showcased Zimbabwe’s openness to business, inviting global business leaders to explore the nation’s welcoming business environment. His presentation left many Zimbabweans feeling nostalgic and international investors impressed.

Dr. Nguwaya was introduced by Dr. Emoh as a seasoned executive known for his strategic leadership and ability to drive corporate growth. His exceptional leadership skills were highlighted as key to empowering staff and enhancing operational performance across both the private and public sectors.

The honorary degree was conferred upon Dr. Nguwaya by the City University of Paris, marking another milestone in his distinguished career.

