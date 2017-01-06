CONFESSION: Married Woman Tells Hubby I Had Sex With Your Friend And A Church Deacon

Whoever said coming clean about cheating on a spouse sets one free has forgotten how it penned out for American golfer Tiger Woods. When Sylia Nigo confessed to her husband Munyaradzi Chibudu that she had cheated on him with two men she thought she was doing it to save her marriage.

But it didn’t turn out the way she hoped.

“Promise me that if I tell you the truth you will forgive me and never tell anyone because this is embarrassing. I had se_x once with Tasara Mutambanashe at his work place in Gweru. As for Brian Maturikwa, a deacon at our church, we slept together twice. First it was at our matrimonial bedroom and the second time we did it in his car,” said Nigo.

Chibidu could not believe that his wife of seven years had disrespected him to the extent of sleeping with another man in their matrimonial bed. He makes it clear in the recording that he would not forgive her for her actions and asks her to phone and invite one of her boyfriends to their house but Nigo refuses.

At the end of the leaked recording, Chibudu tells his wife that they have to part ways and they will only communicate when dealing with their two children’s issues only. Chibudu confirmed the development.

“I discovered my wife’s extra marital affairs in her phone. Before confronting her, I tried to chat with the person on Whatsapp pretending to be her but my plan failed as the man demanded a voice recording to confirm if it was her. I ordered her to send a voice recording and thereafter the man was all lovey dovey, selling her out. When she realized that she had been caught she apologized and made the confession,” he said.

Chibudu revealed he is in pain because his wife cheated on him with his former workmate Mutmabanashe and Maturikwa, their church deacon. Maturikwa refused to comment on the issue claiming that it’s a long story which is not easy to understand before dropping the phone. The woman at the centre of controversy refused to comment and Mutambanashe’s phone went unanswered. State Media