Kasukuwere Orders Traditional Leaders To Campaign For Zanu PF

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita |As the political temperature continues to soar in the Bikita West Constituency, Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has ordered traditional leaders to campaign for the ruling party ahead of the Saturday by-election.

Kasukuwere summoned at least 17 traditional leaders to a secret meeting held at Chaka Lodge on Wednesday.The meeting was held for more than four hours and members of the dreaded spy organisation, CIO were also in attendance.

Kasukuwere confronted traditional leaders over their reluctance to campaign for Zanu PF ahead of the by-election.He threatened to strip wayward traditional leaders of their titles. The traditional leaders were also forced to collect ruling party t-shirts. The Constitution of Zimbabwe clearly spells out traditional leaders are expected to execute their duties in an objective manner and they are not allowed to reflect allegiance to political parties.

A party member who attended the Chaka Lodge meeting said Kasukuwere said traditional were appointed by the ruling party and they had an obligation to defend the party at all costs.

“Kasukuwere and senior CIO officers who addressed the meeting did not mince their words.They said every traditional leader in the area must campaign for our candidate Beauty Chabaya.Those who fail to abide by the instruction will be fired,”said the Zanu PF official who declined to be named.

The official added:”Five traditional leaders will be called to the CIO officers so that they can clarify their positions.The five traditional leaders have been deeply reluctant to campaign for Zanu PF.” Six candidates-Chabaya of Zanu PF, Zim People First’s Kudakwashe Gopo,Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe(PDZ)’s Terrence Tanyaradzwa Makumbo,Maddock Chivasa(NCA),Heya Shoko and Innocent Muzvimbiri -both independent candidates will battle it out in the Bikita West by-election scheduled for Saturday.