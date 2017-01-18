Mugabe Plots Another Genocide | OPINION

Tinotenda Mrewa | The predatory behavior by Robert Mugabe’s ZANU PF on Zimbabwean citizens living in the diaspora citizens is unwarranted and an exercise in futility that is tantamount to a declaration of genocide. The sentiments issued by Dr Masimba Mavaza, a ZANU PF functionary, calling opposition activists in the diaspora as treasonous elements is breath-taking and a direct threat to the safety of opposition activists based in the United Kingdom should they return to Zimbabwe.

Such reckless sentiments not only put to risk citizens in the diaspora but their families back in Zimbabwe, it is a callous act of genocide placing the lives of fellow citizens at risk at the hands of a merciless Mugabe regime which has a track record of hunting down political dissidents.

To refresh our minds and the gravity of this issue, the same regime stands accused for the murder of Roleen Gandiwa in South Africa sometime in 2016 and inland Zimbabwe has been a fertile ground for the murder of opposition activists that include Learnmore Jongwe, Tonderai “Seji”Ndira, Better Chokururama and Talent Mabika among a list of 300 activists assassinated at the beginning of the millennium. Of late the ZANU PF government is responsible for the disappearance of Itai Dzamara who was abducted by suspected state security agents on 09 March 2015.

The statements from ZANU PF activists have well been known to be in sync with the party mentality and policy towards those that hold different views on the political trajectory in Zimbabwe. It goes without saying that activists that visit their families should be on the watch as their safety will not be guaranteed following these overzealous sentiments.

It is this same government that is at the forefront of begging the diaspora contingent to finance the economy back home through the diaspora remittances that amount to US$2 billion annually yet they have the audacity to attack the same, label and put at risk.

To add to this deplorable second class treatment of the diaspora population, the same government deliberately does not want us to participate in elections yet the constitution is clear on the diaspora vote.

Meanwhile opposition activities in the diaspora must continue anchoring protest action and advocacy on the right to vote, an end to mass murders, closure of democratic space and the freeing of Zimbabwe from a predatory public administration. The sentiments by unguided elements should not deter our efforts at ridding Zimbabwe of a dictatorial nonagenarian in 2018, Mugabe and Minions Must Go!