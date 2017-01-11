Stunner Blows Up Manhood!

The entire manhood has been blown up and become unsettled through Stunner’s bloop. Below is an article by a ZimEye reader.

Freedom Kupovho | We have had more than enough of Stunner and Olinda drama and let me make this my last comment and advice to Stunner on man to man basis. My advice is solely based on a genuine ordinary man who meet a woman, have a fixation either way and affection that resultantly leads to marriage or civil partnership. Stunner, everyone knows that he is based and resides in Zimbabwe where he practiCes his music career.

Olinda we all know she is UK based and travels to Zimbabwe regularly for both business and matrimonial reasons. So, traditionally and usual practices we are all well informed and aware that when partners get officially married, the wife moves in to live with the husband, in other words the wife relocate to be with the husband where ever the husband might be. The husband having paid lobola automatically acquires a certain degree of responsibility in terms of providing a decent home and surrounding for the wife.

In this regard and taking a close observation on the Stunner/Olinda set up, the husband moves into a wive’s home? Munin’ina Stunner you don’t do that. No matter what benefits that arrangement brings, it’s never guaranteed or secure to get into that kind of an arrangement.

That’s the reason your wife exploded with anger and did not even hesitate to make everything public for sympathy. That alone has been the determinant factor to conclude and judge you accordingly. Akaroorwa ndiyani apa? Clearly from how this whole drama unfolded, 90% of the public believe wakaroorwa na Olinda, moved into Olinda’s home and now being looked after by Olinda instead of the other way round.

Olinda is taking all responsibilities of a man, father, Baba vemba when you are nowhere near any duties but rather sleeping around without an inch of showing faith and respect for Olinda’s commitment and love. My Brother, if this set up remains as it is, you will neither see peace nor privacy in that household.

Olinda’s dominance in that union will forever be your source of public scrutiny and abuse because she will never keep it to herself but tell anyone anytime. It’s either you work hard to turn around the tables or you quit for peace and respect. My brother the ball is now in your court, to be respected or to be a laughing stock. A continuation of public appearances for the wrong reasons will do no good to your music career.

Also taking into account that you are practising your career in a hostile environment where only the best, clean, role models will survive. To supplement whatever you get from music, you also need to be endorsed for marketing communications by those few businesses operating in Zimbabwe, that is if you stand out to be a role model and inspirational to young people.

This is not the best for your cv for companies and other organisations to consider you for celebrity endorsements. To be a celebrity, under normal circumstances carries a whole load of responsibilities that benefit not only you but people around you. Without those people around you, the title “celebrity” is worthless and meaningless.

The same people who make it possible for you to be defined as “celebrity” deserve to be respected the same way you respect yourself. If they decide to boycott every pierce of music that you release, shows that you advertise, clothing lines that you design, they can do it. The public hold the key for you to reach the pinnacle of your career. You did mention in your interview that you have a manager.

What does he manage? Have a code of conduct which you seriously adhere to. There is a mess that needs a thorough cleaning. I sincerely hope you will eventually pick yourself up, get on your feet, move, this time with proper navigation and guidance. I wish you you the best and good luck.