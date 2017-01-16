Zimbabwean Man Collapses, Dies While On Bus in Scotland



A Zimbabwean was left dying on a bus in Scotland for five hours after he suffered a heart attack.

No-one helped Gavin Wudinge despite two driver changes and many people coming in and out of the bus. Gavin got on the bus in his hometown at 1.10pm and was travelling to Leven to visit a friend. He took ill half an hour later but wasn’t found until 5.55pm.

His family have seen CCTV footage which shows him falling face down on a seat and passengers looking at him as they got off the ­Stagecoach bus.

When one finally checked on him, they found no heartbeat and raised the alarm. The 31-year-old father-of-three from Dunfermline, was taken to hospital on December 23.

Paramedics managed to restart his heart but his life support was turned off on Boxing Day with his family by his side.

He was laid to rest at the weekend with more than 100 mourners attending his funeral at the Headwell Bowling Club, in Dunfermline, Fife – some had travelled from Zimbabwe to attend.

Friends and family paid glowing tributes to the doting dad, who leaves daughters La-Ticia, 12, Shanyse, 10, and 18-month-old Yasmine.

Best pal Mick Walker, from Middlesbrough, knew Gavin for 14 years. He said: “Gavin was an amazing person – everyone who met him loved him. He had a unique quality. He lived for his children and family and loved being the centre of attention. He had a unique outlook on life.

Methodist minister Andrew Letby, who conducted the service, said: “Gavin was a special person to very many people. He changed the world for the better.”

Gavin’s cousin Derek Dodo, who lives in ­Markinch, Fife, helped organise the service.

“We were told by Stagecoach that the reason it took so long to get to Edinburgh was because of traffic and the bus was running late. But they neglected to mention the bus had stopped for an hour and a half in Leven. They should have checked”

Police are investigating the death, which they do not believe was suspicious. – DailyRecord