Christians Mourn Gift Mabhaudhi

Tinashe Sambiri|The sun has set for legendary preacher and former Radio 2 presenter, Gift “The Praying Mantis” Mabhaudi.

Mabhaudhi was 68.

According to family sources, Mabhaudhi died on Friday morning.

His son, Rowdy, posted on Twitter:

My father Mufundisi Mabaudhi, most of you know him from radio programmes, Zvidzidzo Zvebhaiberi, ChiKritsu neTsika, Sunday Morning Service. He is no more. I’m not okay!”

ZCC secretary-general Kenneth Mtata described Mabhaudhi as a highly celebrated indigenous clergyman whose messages inspired thousands.

Gift Mabhaudhi