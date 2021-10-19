Public Out-Cry Over Violent Harare Teacher’s Lighter Sentence

Share











By A Correspondent- The public has expressed concern over the lighter sentence which was passed by a Harare magistrate on a local high school mathematics teacher who was filmed brutally assaulting a Lower Sixth student.

Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga yesterday ordered Talent Chingwaru (39), a teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre, to perform 630 hours of unpaid work at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals starting today.

Chingwaru was initially jailed for 36 months, but 18 months were set aside for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining months were commuted to 630 hours of community service.

Chingwaru was convicted on his own plea of guilt and immediately appealed for a lighter sentence from the court, saying he was emotionally stressed when he committed the offence.

Shambadzeni Fungura, appearing for the State, had called for a custodial sentence that deters would-be offender.

People wanted the abusive teacher to be given a custodial sentence.

-Herald