Cost of living keeps rising. Fuel prices’ knock on effect has been seen even on ZUPCO fares. Ours remains the most expensive in the region. Dear @MthuliNcube #HowFar on making our currency the strongest in the region & ease on citizen’s livelihood? More: https://t.co/3G0GgNgqG9 pic.twitter.com/eCrZOKOJX0