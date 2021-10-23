“This Was An Act Of God”: Chinamasa Rules Out Foul Play In House Fire

Share











The former Finance Minister and current ZANU PF National Commissar, Patrick Chinamasa has ruled out foul play in the fire that destroyed his house following a loud bang yesterday.

Speaking over the incident, Chinamasa said: “Thank God the child’s mother, who had just arrived back from work, and the housekeeper managed to rescue the baby.

“The main bedroom, the bedroom where the fire originated from and my study were all gutted by the fire and reduced to ashes. Nothing was saved from these rooms. The Fire Brigade arrived in time to save the dining room, the lounge, the kitchen and the two remaining bedrooms.

“As to the cause of the fire, I am suspecting an electrical fault. I am ruling out completely any foul play. Enemies may celebrate over my misfortune but I believe there was no enemy hand behind this incident. I know social media will be awash with all sorts of speculations. This I have no power to stop. What I know from the bottom of my heart is that this was an accident, an act of God.”

Chinamasa added saying he has been left “severely traumatised” by the incident.

He said: “It’s not easy to accept that what we have worked for all our lives has gone up in smoke in a matter of seconds. All that we have remained with are the clothes we were wearing. The furniture, clothes, blankets, files, documents, records, manuscripts, family photos… everything, and above all my priceless and irreplaceable library is now just a heap of ash and rubble.”

He went on to conclude saying

“In conversations with friends and relatives, I find myself fielding Job-like questions but I want to assure all who care for my welfare that in God I trust and he will provide,” he said.