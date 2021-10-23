Youth Deal Huge Blow To Chiwenga’s Presidential Aspirations

Zanu PF youths loyal to Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa want the constitution to be amended to enable the troubled leader to remain in power.

Mr Mnangagwa is supposed to serve only two terms.

However, former revolutionary party youths led by Tendai Chirawu have effectively declared Mr Mnangagwa life President.

Constantino Chiwenga wants to take over power Mr Mnangagwa, according to party insiders.

The party’s youth leader, Tendai Chirau, said:

We agreed that it is important that if the constitution of the country can be amended so that he (Mnangagwa) can have more than two terms.”

According to Chirau, the ZANU PF youth league has endorsed Mr Mnangagwa as the sole 2023 presidential candidate.

“The first thing we discussed and agreed on as the executive national youth league is that His Excellency President Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is our sole candidate for the party in the 2023 elections because he has shown less than three years good leadership so we do believe that he should continue.”