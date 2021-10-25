HANDOVER OF ICT EQUIPMENT TO MINISTRY OF LANDS, AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES, WATER AND RURAL RESETTLEMENT

By A Correspondent- The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Resettlement and Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund (ZRBF) will tommorrow 26 October 2021 hand over 250 x Tablets, 22 x Laptops and 70 x Desktops to support the operationalisation of the Agricultural Information Management System (AIMS).

In addition, 1 Server will be also handed over to Ministry of Local Government Public Works and National Housing to host the Sendai Monitoring System for Zimbabwe.

Said the United Nations Zimbabwe in a communique to the media:

“The generation of data improves both agriculture productivity and profitability. The benefits include knowledge and access to appropriate inputs, extension advice, weather warnings and market prices.

The advancement in Information, Communication Technology (ICT) enables the monitoring and prediction of trends which in turn allows communities to plan for risks and disasters, thus increasing their resilience in the wake of the climate crisis.

The handover ceremony will be addressed by Dr John Basera who is the Permanent Secretary – Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Resettlement and Madelena Monoja, the Acting Resident Representative – United Nations Development Fund (UNDP).”

About Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund

The Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund is a long-term development initiative funded by the European Union (EU), Government of Sweden, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with an overall objective of contributing to increased capacity of communities to protect development gains in the face of recurrent shocks and stresses enabling them to contribute to the

economic development of Zimbabwe.