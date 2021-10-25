Makomborero’s Lawyer Raises Red Flag

By A Correspondent- A human rights lawyer representing the persecuted MDC-Alliance youth leader Makomborero Haruzivishe, has complained about the persecution of his client by the state.

Obey Shava, a Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights member, said his client must be released.

Shava tweeted Monday:

“Arrested in February 2020, the state said it had overwhelming evidence against him.1yr 8 months down the line, the state doesn’t want the trial, doesn’t want him released.The prosecutor doesn’t show up in court on the trial date.We all know what is happening & the forces behind it”.

