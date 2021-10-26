Video: MDC Alliance Exerts Pressure On Mnangagwa To Implement Reforms

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe’s international isolation can only end if key reforms are implemented.

Zanu PF blames sanctions for the economic quagmire in the country.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, MDC Alliance vice president Professor Welshman Ncube called for an inclusive dialogue that will resolve the political crisis in Zimbabwe.

According to Professor Ncube, Zanu PF wants to suppress genuine dialogue through POLAD …

Watch: