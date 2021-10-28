MDC Alliance Unhappy With Police Conduct

Masvingo Youths message to the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

25 October 2021

MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa strongly condemns the conduct of the ZRP particularly on the issue of Political violence and gatherings.

In the past weeks in Masvingo and Manicaland our President Nelson Chamisa was attacked in broad daylight. President Chamisa also escaped a gun attack and the bullets holes are there for the doubting thomases to see. To date no one has been arrested over the attacks and it is clear that the Law enforcement agents are captured and work by command from the Zanu pf house. In Gutu Mupandawana MDC A members were abducted and totured by well know individuals in the eyes of the ZRP that was also mounting a roadblock just a few metres away from Zanu pf thugs.

Zanu pf members were organised to block President Chamisa’s visit to the rural areas and were even transpoted by other senior government officials for example in Chiredzi where MP Musikavanhu ‘s truck did the dirty work.

It is so disheartening that at a time when Zimbabweans are expecting good international engagements through respect of human rights ,the Zanu of regime continue to sing from the first republic’s hymn book. As Masvingo youths we therefore call upon the Police to do their job without fear or favour.

The ZRP should operate professionally and individual officers should know that what goes around comes around. Kare haagari ari kare you would never know what happens next to the people who you are oppressing.

As we move closer to 2023 elections we expect a fair treat from the ZRP before we face any other institutions. If really you are forced to do that which you dont want please ZRP saka Mukomana Ngaapinde Hake so that you may operately proffessionaly and independently from the political party grounds.

Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana

Akangene Ujaha

Let the Youngman In

Timoth Muswere

Masvingo MDC A Youth Assembly

Spokesperson