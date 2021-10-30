“Malaba’s Appearance At Zanu PF Conference Shocking”: Election Advocacy Trust

Share











By A Correspondent- Controversial Chief Justice, Luke Malaba, made a mockery of his esteemed office after attending the Zanu PF annual conference in Bindura.

Malaba’s integrity is questionable because of his association with Zanu PF and Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust described Malaba’s gambit as shocking and unbelievable.

“We are shocked to note that Chief Justice Luke Malaba is part of the delegation at a ZANU PF conference currently underway in Bindura.His involvement in partisan political activities jeopardizes electoral processes and render the whole Judiciary system biased thereby denting it’s Integrity.

Furthermore, his conduct has bastardized the maxim and principle of separation of powers.

Section 165 sub section 4d of the Constitution prohibits members of the judiciary to attend politcal meetings.

This is a gross violation of the Constitution by a person who is entrusted as a doyen and custodian of the law.We therefore call for his immediate resignation and a quick return to order and sanity in the Judiciary system. ZEAT…. fostering democratic elections!

RegisterToVoteZW,” said Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust.