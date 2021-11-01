Nyazura Man Dies After S_x Enhancement Pills Overdose

By A Correspondent- A 49-year-old Nyazura man reportedly died from an overdose of sex-enhancing pills at her girlfriend’s house last week.

Shepherd Chiwara of Marowa Village in Nyazura died three hours after spending some time with his girlfriend, Stella Mafarachisi.

It was Mafarachisi who reported the matter to police in the wee hours of the following day and no foul play is suspected in Chiwara’s death.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident which happened in Maurendi Village last Saturday night.

He said:

We can confirm that Shepherd visited his girlfriend, Stella Mafarachisi and spent time together before they retired to bed around 11 PM.

He woke up around midnight complaining of chest pains. His condition deteriorated and died about an hour and a half later.

Mafarachisi rushed to Nyazura Police Station where she made a report. No injuries were found on the body, and no foul play is suspected.