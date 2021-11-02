MDC Alliance Poised For Victory In 2023

The MDC Alliance is confident of a resounding victory in the 2023 elections as the opposition party continues to carry out what it calls “an intensive voter registration campaign” across the country.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told NewsDay that the MDC Alliance is targetting six million votes in the upcoming elections. She said:

The opposition party is going to win the 2023 elections, and it is going to do so resoundingly.

We are currently carrying out an intensive voter registration campaign in villages, towns and cities to ensure we galvanise six million citizens to vote for change.

We are mobilising the citizens to turn out to vote in their millions and defend that vote vigilantly.

We are building a polling agent defence system to ensure the vote is protected from rigging through a polling station-based mobilisation and monitoring programme.

We will run the biggest electoral campaign that’s never been seen in the region and ultimately win Zimbabwe for change.

This is why our new candidate selection procedures will give communities the power to decide which leaders will represent them.

Mahere was responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who last week declared a ZANU PF victory two years ahead of the general elections.

Mnangagwa told ZANU PF supporters at the just-ended annual conference in Bindura that he had already sealed the 2023 victory.

-NewsDay

Advocate Fadzayi Mahere