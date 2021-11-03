Four (4) Years For 143 Kg Mbanje Laden Policeman

Share











By A Correspondent -A police officer who was caught with 143 kgs of loose marijuana/dagga/mbanje has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Berlin Dombodzvuku, a police officer stationed at Support Unit Zulu Troop appeared before Marondera Magistrate Ms Rumbidzayi Munemo on Tuesday and was sentenced to five years after a full trial.

Magistrate Munemo suspended one year on the condition that Dombodzvuku does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Effectively, Dombodzvuku will serve a four-year jail term.

He was allegedly caught by officers after a high-speed chase, resulting in him abandoning his vehicle before attempting to flee on foot, but to no avail.

Ms Phumuzile Ndlovu prosecuted for the State.

-State media