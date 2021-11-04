Zim Man Jailed 13yrs In S.A For Armed Robbery

By A Correspondent- A 21 year old Zimbabwean man has been jailed for an effective 13 years for teaming up with two other people to rob at gunpoint a shopkeeper of money and a cellphone at a clothing boutique in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Carlos Mhlanga who was arrested in July last year was sent to prison on Friday following a full trial at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

He was brought to court charged for aggravated robbery and was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Johannesburg police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele confirmed that Mhlanga had been convicted due to diligence on the part of the investigating officers.

“The accused and two of his accomplices robbed Clifford Boutique Clothing Shop at the corner of Bree and Polly Streets on July 13 last year at around 5 pm.

“The trio entered the shop pretending to be customers and later pointed a cashier with firearms, before taking an undisclosed amount of money from the till.

“They also searched him and took his cell phone, after which they fled from the scene in different directions,” said Capt Mbele.

He said the cashier followed one of the suspects while screaming for help.

A taxi queue marshal came to his rescue and apprehended the man who then recovered the firearm, live ammunition, and the complainant’s cellphone.

“We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing a similar crime,” added Capt Mbele.-statemedia