Freeman Nabbed For Armed Robbery

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of Freeman Ndudzo in connection with armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft cases recorded in Beitbridge.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the arrest occurred on Friday the 5th of November 2021.

ARREST OF FREEMAN NDUDZO FOR ARMED ROBBERY, UNLAWFUL ENTRY AND THEFT CASES IN BEITBRIDGE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Freeman Ndudzo (32) on 5th November 2021 by detectives who were pursuing a case of unlawful entry and theft.

On approaching number 552 Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, Police Officers found the suspect with a black satchel under the bed. Searches revealed that the suspect was hiding a star pistol with a magazine of five (5) rounds, three (3) more pistols with magazines of sixteen (16) rounds, seven (7) cellphones and one hunter’s torch. The suspect confirmed that the weapons were from outside the country and intended for use in robbery cases in Zimbabwe.

The suspect is linked to several robbery cases in Beitbridge which include the purported R1,2 million case reported recently.

More details to follow.