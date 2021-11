A Government That Does Not Respect Young People Must Be Removed

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) Tweeted:

In these hot conditions, an innocent young life is caged by @edmnangagwa regime for speaking against corruption and abductions. @MakomboreroH has been treated worse than proven criminals like Obadiah Moyo. A govt that doesn’t respect youth voices must be removed! #FreeMako https://t.co/7BhzteLiFd (https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1457629748339822595?s=20)