Mayor Maboke Secretly Funds Auxillia Mnangagwa Project

Dear Editor- It is disheartening to note that Masvingo City mayor, Collen Maboke secretly authorized the funding of Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa’s orphanage in Chambuta, Chiredzi.

At a time the local authority is battling to provide apt services, Maboke has chosen to betray the people who gave him the current mandate by funding Mrs Mnangagwa’s project.

I have it on good authority that the city council channelled RTGS 1 million towards the Chambuta project.

The city council is struggling to pay employees on time yet Maboke has elected to please Mrs Mnangagwa …

Residents and ratepayers should be consulted before such a decision is made.

Mr Maboke you have betrayed the residents of the ancient city of Masvingo.

Disgruntled city council worker