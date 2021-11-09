Mnangagwa Ploy To Hoodwink International Community Hits Snag

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to use the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow to revive his waning political career, it has emerged.

Mr Mnangagwa’s “diplomatic offensive” suffered a terrible blow after the US excluded him from the Summit for Democracy scheduled for December.

Team Pachedu has described Mr Mnangagwa’s journey to Glasgow as “a trip of shame.”

See statement below:

Mr. Mnangagwa blew up a million dollars just to stalk @JoeBiden

, only to be snubbed both in Scotland and a few days later after the trip of shame.

We welcome Biden’s invitation to Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Botswana and South Africa – SADC’s progressive democracies.

Botswana’s President never went to Scotland, but he has been invited by Joe Biden.

South Africa’s President never went to Scotland, but he has been invited by Joe Biden.

Why has Mnangagwa been snubbed?

President Joe Biden has not invited Zimbabwe to the US Summit for Democracy slated for December 9-10, 2021.

Other regional countries such as Zambia, Botswana and South Africa have been invited.

This is a strong message to Mnangagwa.

