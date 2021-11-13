Peter Banga Mourned

Renowned media practitioner and Harare Polytechnic College head of the Department of Mass Communication, Peter Banga has died.

Banga reportedly died on Friday morning at his home in Harare.

Fellow lecturer, Wellington Gadzikwa confirmed the death, saying he and other staff members received word early in the morning from Banga’s wife that he had passed on.

Said Gadzikwa:

I am deeply shocked and saddened that our colleague in journalism training Mr Peter Banga has passed on in Harare this morning. May his dear soul rest in peace.

Condolence messages have started pouring on social media, with many expressing great shock and deep sadness over Banga’s death.

Wrote Moses Magadza:

Deepest condolences. I worked closely with Peter Banga, Robson Mhandu and Caroline Gombakomba when l served as ZBC Manicaland Correspondent a little over 20 years ago.

He was an accomplished journalist who freely mentored me as l surged through the frontiers of journalism.

A man of furious intellectual and professional energy, his passing on is utterly devastating.

Herbert Leeroy Dube described the late Banga as his hero and credited him for giving him a direction for his life. He wrote:

At some point, my life had no direction. I was a total failure. This man Peter Banga adopted me and invited me to his office.

He would give me transport money, buy me lunch and treat me like his own. After training me, he got me a job where I’m still working today.

This great man, my hero, passed on today and I am in pain.

Banga worked for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for several years, before joining Harare Polytechnic College in 2005.- The Herald

