High Court Frees Zhombe Machete Gang

By A Correspondent- The High Court has released on bail the nine members of a Zhombe machete gang who were involved in running battles with rival gangs in Empress Mine over gold claims.

Kudakwashe Mapholisa, Chrispen Nyoni, Patson Nguvaya, Sifelani Sibanda, John Malamula, Silent Magura, Stephen Takawira, Vitalis Godho and Misheck Moyo were released on $5, 000 bail each.

In releasing them on bail, the High Court ordered the accused to desist from interfering with witnesses and to report once a fortnight at their nearest police station.

Last week in Empress Mine, and on 19 October at Mutongerwa Bar at Empress Business Centre in Zhombe, the gang was involved in a public fight with another over a gold claim.

The State represented by prosecutor Michelle Daraja said that during the fight, Kudakwashe Mapholisa and Misheck Moyo stabbed one Newton Ncube with a spear in the abdomen and struck him with a machete in the head.

A video then went viral on social media in which Newton was seen yelling for help with a spear sticking out of his abdomen while being attended to at a local hospital.

The gang also destroyed motor vehicles belonging to the rival gang. Nine of the gang members were later arrested by police detectives while four others are still at large.

Ncube, who is wanted by police for other crimes, then reportedly checked himself out of hospital before doctors had discharged him and while his wounds were still fresh.

Four other members of the gang that stabbed Newton Ncube’s gang are still at large. The gang had initially appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Samukelisiwe Dube facing attempted murder and public violence charges.

Dube had initially denied them bail but the decision was overturned by the High Court.