Byo Trio Nabbed For Killing Thief

By A Correspondent- Three shop attendants at Hamara Supermarket in Pumula East Luveve, Bulawayo have been arrested for murder after assaulting a thief who died a day later at Mpilo Hospital where he had been admitted.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a statement saying the accused Thabo Dube, Magutshwa Pride and Ngonidzashe Mukonyora, assaulted the victim in a bush near New Magwegwe. Pindula News presents the police statement on the case.

Police in Bulawayo arrested Thabo Dube (19) Magutshwa Pride (23) and Ngonidzashe Mukonyora (29) for murder after they assaulted the victim, Mutuma Mbewe (22) on 17/11/21 in a bush near New Magwegwe.

The victim was apprehended and detained by the suspects who are till operators, for shoplifting at Hamara Supermarket, Pumula East Luveve. The victim escaped from the supermarket and was apprehended by the suspects with help of the public.

On 18/11/21 the victim died whilst admitted at Mpilo Hospital.

In a related case, police in Fort Rixon are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case that occurred on Thursday 18 November 2021 at Glengrary Village, Fort Rixon.

Police say the victim, Moment Ncube (22) died upon admission at Bulawayo Hospital due to a deep cut on the head.- Pindula News