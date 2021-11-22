Police Block MDC-Alliance From Holdings Celebrations

By A Correspondent- Opposition MDC Alliance has vowed to proceed with its 22nd-anniversary celebrations pencilled for the 28th of this month despite reports that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said it will not allow the event to proceed.

The party’s secretary-general, Chalton Hwende posted on Twitter notifying members that they will continue with the program as initially planned. He said:

I have just been informed by Police that they will not allow my @MdcKuwadzana MDC Alliance 22nd Anniversary Celebrations on the 28th of November. The @cohsunshinecity a council-controlled by CIO and ED’s wife tried everything to deny me the chance to hire The local Hall

On the 17th of November, I sent someone to book the Hall since we wanted to ensure that we meet the Covid requirement of 100 participants. We were initially quoted USD$192 but 2 hrs later my guy was called and given a new Quote of $1069.50apparently following orders from above

This is a clear case of the capture of the local authorities by the Deep State. The @mdczimbabwe is effectively a banned organization @nelsonchamisa a banned politician. As the MDC we are not going to accept this and we are fighting on starting with November 28. Meeting proceeding

We are clear about the agenda to liberate our motherland we are prepared to be arrested, jailed and killed fighting for the freedom and liberation of Zimbabweans. We must all continue organizing the party via Operation ZEVE ZEVE for the majority and The Streets for the Minority.