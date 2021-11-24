MDC Alliance Slams “Incompetent” ZEC

Tinashe Sambiri |The MDC Alliance Namibia has accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission( ZEC) of negating constitutional principles in a bid to please Zanu PF bigwigs.

ZEC on Monday cancelled the voter registration blitz slated for early December.

According to MDC Alliance, ZEC is being pushed by Zanu PF to rig elections – technically.

See full statement:

The dubious suspension of the December 6th 2021 voter registration blitz is clear rigging by Zec! Mdc Alliance Namibia fumes.

24 November 2021

Mdc Alliance Namibia absolutely condemns the suspension of the December 6th voter registration blitz aimed at making sure that virgin voters especially the millennial generation register to vote in their numbers in 2022 and 2023. This is a clear sign that Zec is not independent! Zec is now an undoubted Zanupf appendage. This should be constitutionally contested in captured courts and in the streets! Voting is part of independence! The right to vote is enshrined in our 2013 constitution. Lets commit to defend Constitutionalism and the rule of law. ZanuPF should divorce itself from the operations of Zec. Rigging of the people’s vote has just started. Social democrats should democratically pent up their outrage demanding justice to the people’s voices.

It’s satanic to continue muzzling the democratic space in Zimbabwe. We demand our voting rights! That was one of the main reasons why we went to the liberation war to enjoy the universal fundamental basic right to vote. Zec must respect the people of Zimbabwe, one man one vote is a significant provision in the supreme law of the country. The people of Zimbabwe deserve their full voting rights as a sign of independence. We expect ZEC to represent and protect civic and political rights than meddling in politics as a Zanupf enabler.

We say no to the suspension of the much needed voter registration blitz. Zec should put the constitution first before receiving bribes and threats from the desperate Zanupf regime. Mdc Alliance Namibia District urges all Zimbabweans across the globe to rise up in defence of Constitutional Democracy. It is clear that Zanupf has just pressed the panic button after witnessing the revolutionary appetite in the millennial generation through mass mobilisation from the opposition and civic societies. The citizens interface that the political behemoth (Mdc Alliance) is currently undertaking driven by the energetic and dynamic President Advocate Nelson Chamisa Wamba Dia Wamba scared the Harare regime. They unleashed unprecedented state-sponsored violence in Masvingo, Manicaland and in Matebeleland to deter social democrats across the breadths and lengths of Zimbabwe.

The extreme determination in the youths should not compel Zec to postpone the due process of voter registration blitz to avert voter apathy. Change agents in Zimbabwe and the diaspora should come clear demanding justice to both virgin voters and all time voters. We are concerned as one of the diaspora assemblies because our real plan was to use the festive season to intensify our registration campaign as an integral part of #CitizensConvergenceForChange.

We remain committed to the national democratic revolution that’s why we don’t halt to say #NgaapindeHakeMukomana.

In a nutshell, Mdc Alliance Namibia’s serious message to Priscilla Chigumba and cabal is that Zimbabwe does not belong to Zanupf neither does it belong to ZEC. We shall continue demanding accountability and transparency from the captured electoral body which defends Zanupf cabal at the expense of the voice of the people. Our encouragement is that lets remain resolutely behind the reform agenda as Citizens Converge for Complete Change.

ZEC should stop playing with people’s lives! We are ready to surrender ourselves before we surrender our fight for free, fair and credible elections. We are cognisant of the fact that the world is ruled by those who show on the registration day, verification of the name, voting for change on the day in question and readiness to defend the vote. A New Great Zimbabwe is possible in our lifetime under the leadership of our political dynamo President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana fullstop.

NoToSuspensionOfTheRegistrationBlitz

6DecemberWeWantToRegisterToVoteForChange

ZecMustBeDisbanded

ZecMustBeIndependent

RegisterToVote

VoteForChangeIn2023

DefendTheVote

ZanupfAndTheirEnablersMustFall

NelsonChamisa

People’sPresident

Mdc Alliance Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya