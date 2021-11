BREAKING: South African Govt Announces Decision To Discontinue ZEP Permits for Zimbabweans.

By A Correspondent | South Africa’s cabinet has announced a decision to discontinue the Zimbabwe Extension Permit, an immigration facility for Zimbabweans living in their country.

The decision was announced on Thursday morning in a live broadcast. VIDEO LOADING BELOW….

the cabinet announcement

Commenting on the development is Nicholas Mabhena the Chairman of Zim community in South Africa.