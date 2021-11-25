Mandava Stadium Hosts Chibuku Super Cup Final

THE Chibuku Super Cup final match between FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars will be played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, the Premier League announced yesterday.

The blockbuster clash between the two platinum cousins is set for December 4, and will kick off at 2pm.

FC Platinum beat Dynamos in the semifinals of the competition while Ngezi Platinum Stars secured their place in the finals after edging Craneborne Bullets.

The final will be returning to Mandava for the first time since 2014, when FC Platinum beat Harare City on penalties to clinch the title.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza would again banking on the home ground advantage as the team looks to clinch their second Chibuku Super Cup title.

It would be Mapeza’s third appearance in the tournament finals, having won and lost once before.

Ngezi Platinum Stars hosted the tournament’s quarterfinal games at their Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi.

The two teams will be meeting in the final for the second time, having met in 2016 when Ngezi claimed the bragging rights.

Winners of this match will receive US$75 000 while the losing finalist will get a US$50 000 consolation.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Rodwell Dhlakama is expecting an exciting final match, between two teams which he thinks are a level above the rest of the top-flight league teams.

“The fact that we are in the final means a lot about the depth and the quality in our ranks, both FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars,” Dhlakama said.

The two well-resourced sides were in the same pool in the group stages of the competition and managed to cancel out each other on the two occasions that they met.

After finishing second in the group, Ngezi Platinum Stars went on to beat Chicken Inn in the quarter-finals before slaying giant killers Cranborne Bullets.

On-fire striker Bruno Mtigo scored the only goal for the match, which took his goal tally in the competition to an incredible seven.

“I’m elated, excited to be in the finals. I’m happy for the boys and the supporters. I’m also happy for the management of the team because they are very supportive. They always look after the players very well. The community is happy, and everyone is excited,” Dhlakama said.

It’s the second time he will be taking charge of the team in the Chibuku Super Cup final, having lost in 2019 to Highlanders in controversial circumstances.

“It’s now water under the bridge for me and for the players. We are looking forward to this final,” he said.

“We are working hard as a team. There is enthusiasm, determination and fighting spirit. We are fighting in every game and competition that we enter into. We always want to do well.”

FC Platinum have been almost flawless in the competition so far, finishing top in their group. They got the better of Highlanders in the quarters, and then needed extra time to subdue Dynamos in the semis, ending the Harare giants’ 12-match unbeaten run in the process.

Midfielder Innocent Mucheneka scored a screamer from a freekick to secure a win for the Zvishavane side.- NewsDay