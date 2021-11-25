UK Tells South Africa, Zambia To Act On Zimbabwe

The United Kingdom Parliament has called on the regional bloc, in particular South Africa and Zambia, to act swiftly on Zimbabwe to arrest the deteriorating political and socio-economic crisis bedevilling the country.

Zimbabwe came up for discussion in the UK Parliament where human rights violations, the Patriotic Bill, suspended by-elections among others were on the agenda.

The UK parliamentarians said Zimbabwe should meet conditions, including holding free and fair elections to be able to return to the Commonwealth.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote to the Commonwealth in May 2018 expressing Zimbabwe’s willingness to return to the 54-member grouping after nearly two decades.

-Masvingo Mirror