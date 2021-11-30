Fire Victim Munatsi “Genuinely Wanted Zimbabwe To Succeed” – Phoenix Will Never Rise Whilst Corruption Burns Fiercely

By Wilbert Mukori- “I am saddened to hear that Doug Munatsi has passed on in a fire tragedy.

“He was one of the few people around President Mnangagwa who genuinely wanted to see Zimbabwe succeed, and at many times felt let down by his bosses.

“We used to argue about politics but we remained cordial and respectful.” wrote journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono on his FaceBook account.

If he was “one of the few people around President Mnangagwa who genuinely wanted to see Zimbabwe succeed, and at many times felt let down by his bosses”! One can only say, this will explain why the country is in this mess – there have been too few people genuinely interested in see Zimbabwe rise from the ashes like the phoenix after the decades of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption.

Or to put it more bluntly; there is no rising from the ashes like the phoenix for Zimbabwe whilst Zanu PF remain in power because the fires of gross mismanagement and rampant corruptions are burning just as fiercely now as ever. Those who still think Mnangagwa will bring about change are naive, to say the least.

Zimbabwe’s political system is rotten to the core. It really is naive to expect Mnangagwa and his cronies; who risked all, during the war of independence, the 2017 military coup, etc. to build of the de facto one party dictatorship and are its Godfathers and principal beneficiaries; to, of their own free will, give up absolute power and all the benefits and dismantle the dictatorship. That will never happen.

And as long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state, a Banana Republic, ruled by corrupt, incompetent and murderous tyrants who have to rig election to stay in power; there will be no meaningful change and economic recovery. None!

After 41 years and counting of rigged elections and Zanu PF misrule; the people of Zimbabwe must bite the bullet and demand the implementation of the democratic reforms, the prerequisite for free, fair and credible elections. Nothing of any substance can ever be accomplished in Zimbabwe as long as the country remains a pariah state. Absolutely nothing!