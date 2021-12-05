Social Media Reacts To Dewa Mavhinga’s Death

Share

Following the untimely death of top human rights campaigner and Southern Africa Director for Human Rights Watch, Dewa Mavhinga while in South Africa, prominent Zimbabweans have taken to social media to express their shock at the loss of the man who touched the hearts of many with his humility.

Below are some of the Twitter posts by Zimbabweans touched by his death;

He fought a good fight and will now rest in power. So long champion pic.twitter.com/zwmHgQ70Ui — Thabani Mpofu (@adv_fulcrum) December 4, 2021

I am sadden after hearing that my brother @dewamavhinga is no more and i remember he used to call me when i was arrested and he would say to me lets press on we are near Doc …. Rest in peace my brother — Dr Nyasha William Gwazemba PhD (@DrNyashaForMP) December 4, 2021

DEWA a perfect portrait of a Gentleman & Human Rights Hero . You only understood & appreciated how God given he was when your Rights were trampled !

Deeply saddened by his untimely departure & grieve for the time he spent on me & others in our time of need pic.twitter.com/pC8RDVoPH4 — Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) December 4, 2021

A good human being who gave himself honestly and wholeheartedly to the cause of humanity. A short life in which he left a huge and indelible footprint. Rest easy Munin’ina #RIPDewaMavhinga pic.twitter.com/J8YxoKbNRO — Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) December 4, 2021

“Fadzie, did Mugwadi just swear at us on live television during that debate?”



Dewa, you were a great champion for human rights in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa & beyond. You always spoke up for what was right & stood up to the biggest violators ever so fearlessly.



I’m so gutted.💔 pic.twitter.com/zLO6AFz5ej — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) December 4, 2021

Terribly sad news about @dewamavhinga. Muzukuru wangu, thank you for supporting me on my book #DeathOfTheCommissar and the times out in Joburg. A very decent human being, even if we didn't agree on some things 💔 pic.twitter.com/uNxSkteNkQ — 𝕋𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕠𝕟𝕒 ℤ𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕘𝕒 (@TichZindoga) December 4, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch, Dewa Mavhinga. He was a real champion of human rights. So often a commentator on SABC News highlighting the plight of so many in need. May His soul Rest In Peace!🙏🏽 🕯 pic.twitter.com/8oMmYuK2uW — Peter Ndoro (@peterndoro) December 4, 2021

God. The death of @dewamavhinga is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. Dewa was an indefatigable defender of human rights for everyone. May the Lord's Grace cover and comfort his family and may his memory be a blessing and his soul dwell in peace in the House of the Lord forever! pic.twitter.com/9cfoxqWkON — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 4, 2021

A great Zimbabwean Dewa Mavhinga has gone. Painful and distressing. A fair and committed human rights fighter, full of integrity and passionate about his country. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/cYuSbO0cJJ — Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) December 4, 2021

Sometime ago when I and Harrison Nkomo went to SA to get instructions from our clients, Dewa Mavhinga together with @PedzisaiRuhanya hosted us for lunch.



Since then, our relationship became too close. He wld phone me at midnight asking me to represent pple under persecution here pic.twitter.com/dz8clyGrtP — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) December 4, 2021

I am very saddened to hear that Dewa Mavhinga has died, apparently of #Covid in South Africa. He was a great champion for the protection of human rights. My condolences are extended to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/PmGYJg9JPy — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) December 4, 2021

I have received the sad news of Dewa Mavhinga's passing on with an overwhelming sense of disbelief. I am devastated. His family is in my prayers and thoughts. We have lost a humble, intelligent, tolerant and passionate human rights defender and lawyer. Go well Dewa. — Prof Lovemore Madhuku (@ProfMadhuku) December 4, 2021