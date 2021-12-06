Barbra Rwodzi Says She Cried In Front Of Supporters After Being Appointed Deputy Minister

Newly appointed Deputy minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Barbra Rwodzi says she cried in front of party supporters after receiving a phone call informing her of her appointment as a deputy minister.

Posting on Twitter, Rwodzi said the phone call came when she was in the constituency discussing a project with a group of women which she said touched her heart.

“The phone call of the appointment came through when I was in the far end of my constituency near Shurugwi under a tree discussing a project with a group of women, it touched my heart and couldn’t help myself but cried in front of them,” said Rwodzi.

The Chirumhanzu legislator grabbed the limelight after the led protests at the Pan African Parliament meeting in South Africa challenging West African countries who were trying to retain leadership of the association, while Southern African countries called for rotation.

South African politician Julias Malema is a huge admirer of Rwodzi and recently stated that she deserves to be the president of Zimbabwe.

“She deserves to be the president and replace that former self. I know Barbara Rwodzi, you are strong and very passionate about our continent. Don’t all the Zanupf misogynists speak down on you and make you feel like you are insignificant; you are better than mediocrity in that space,” Malema said soon after the news of Rwodzi’s appointment broke out.

“We will dearly miss you at Pan African Parliament. Your fearless character inspired all of us who stood on the side of the truth. You Barbara Rwodzi led us from the front, I hope you will not be replaced with some worthless old fellow. Asante Sana,” added Malema.