Policeman Murdered At A Bulawayo Night-Club

By A Correspondent- A Police officer died after he was allegedly attacked, resulting in a deep cut on the back of the head and bruises in the mouth in the early hours of yesterday in Pumula South, Bulawayo.

Sunday News visited the area yesterday where shocked residents said the murder was worrying and could have been fuelled by bars in the area that were flouting Covid-19 lockdown measures by operating late into the night.

A resident said he was a friend of the police officer and expressed shock at his death.

“He was my friend and had been for a long time.

I am saddened by his death and hope those responsible will be arrested soon.

My friend didn’t even drink alcohol and did not deserve to die the way he did,” the friend said.

Some residents said gangs were patrolling the area and drinking beer at local bars late into the night.

Police officers told Sunday News that the body of their colleague was discovered by two officers who were on night patrol.

The patrol team had responded after a resident reported that there was a body lying near Eyethu Sports Bar at Makoni Shopping Centre in Pumula South at around 1.30am.

“The police officers proceeded to check on the state of the body.

When they checked for pulse on the neck and wrist, no pulse could be felt.

Upon discovering that the body was lifeless one of the officers went to the station to inform their superior,” an officer said.

The officer said they managed to positively identify the body as that of their colleague and it had a deep cut at the back of the head on the right side and bruises on the mouth.

The officer added that their colleague was on morning shift at Emthunzini base and had knocked off duty at 1pm on Friday.

Police could not immediately give an official comment on the matter. Sunday News