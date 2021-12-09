Jacob Mafume Bounces Back

By A Correspondent- Harare mayor Jacob Mafume returned to Town House on Monday after the lapse of his suspension by local government minister July Moyo.

Moyo suspended Mafume for 45 days in September over pending corruption cases in court.

His lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara has written to the acting town clerk Mabhena Moyo advising him that his client was back in the office. Bhatasara wrote:

As a result, by operation of law, the suspension has since lapsed. Consequently, this is a courtesy letter to advise you that our client has reverted to his position as the substantive mayor of Harare. He will be reporting for work (from) tomorrow Friday December 3, 2021.

Mafume confirmed his return and called for tolerance and maturity at Town House. He said:

The focus now is on service delivery and it is our prayer that let us be mature and accept the results of the democratic process that led to my appointment as mayor of Harare.

Once that is accepted by all and sundry, we will be ready to co-operate with sectors of government to ensure that there is service delivery. What we need to work on now is how councils operate, and we need to implement devolution because that is the only way to succeed.

He added that budgetary power should devolve to the councils so that the local authority can focus on the correct budgeting of council services.

Councillor Stewart Mutizwa was the acting mayor in Mafume’s absence.