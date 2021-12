Truck Driver Nabbed Over Mbanje

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean truck driver has been nabbed for possessing 1,065 kilograms of marijuana.

The truck driver was arrested in Beitbridge.

Tweeted the police:

“On 4 December 2021, police in Beitbridge arrested Blessed Mangezi (31), a truck driver found in possession of a plastic bag with 1,065 kgs of dagga.”

