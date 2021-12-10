Ecocash Announces Service Disruption

Share

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe’s largest mobile phone-based money transfer, financing and microfinancing service, Ecocash, has announced that customers may experience intermittent service disruption. In a notice published this Friday, Ecocash, a subsidiary of Econet said:

Dear Valued Customer:

Please be advised you may experience intermittent service disruption in trying to transact on EcoCash.

We are working to regain normal service and we will advise you once the system is fully operational.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

#StaySafe #MaskUpZim #GetVaccinated