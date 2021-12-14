Body Blow To Warriors As Nakamba Sustains Knee Injury

Marvelous Nakamba has sustained a knee injury, casting fears on his availability for selection for the Afcon 2021.

The Aston Villa midfielder, who has rediscovered his form under new coach Steven Gerrard, is definitely out of Tuesday’s EPL clash against Norwich City. He will see a specialist for a further examination on the extent of the injury.

Confirming the injury, Gerrard told reporters ahead of the game: “Marvelous Nakamba will miss the game through injury. He’s recently had an MRI scan which has confirmed a knee issue.

“He’ll go and see a specialist on Tuesday, and we’ll have a further update for you then.”

The setback comes after several key players in the Warriors squad have pulled out due to various reasons.

The duo of Marshall Munetsi and Brendan Galloway was forced to withdraw because of injuries, while Tendayi Darikwa and Tawanda Maswanhise are out on personal reasons and passport issues, respectively.

Khama Billiat, who was integral in the Afcon qualifiers, announced his retirement from international football in November, just over a month before the start of the tournament. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

