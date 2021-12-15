Zanu PF Man Claims Mnangagwa Is The People’s President

A UK based Zanu PF stalwart has claimed Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has become popular to the extent that monkeys and baboons are now supporting him.

Speaking on ZimEye news review on Monday, Masimba Mavaza stunned all and sundry when he addressed Mr Mnangagwa as the People’s President.

The title People’s President is associated with popular MDC Alliance leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Zanu PF, analysts postulate, wants to steal President Chamisa’s title in a desperate bid to dilute the young politician’s rising popularity.

Watch video below: