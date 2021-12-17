BREAKING: Riverton Academy Literally Kidnaps School Kids Over Unpaid Fees

Share

By A Correspondent | In a shocking case of abduction, one of Zimbabwe’s most expensive private schools charging over USD6,235 per child, Riverton Academy has announced it is detaining kids over unpaid fees.

The development is revealed in email correspondence to parents who have been told their children are being detained over the Christmas period due to unpaid fees.

Riverton Academy

The school confirmed the development to ZimEye early Friday morning with an administrator on the phone asking, “was the latest sent to you? We only communicate to parents of Riverton.”

ZimEye asked several other questions before the call was swiftly dropped.

“Please note that ALL students with outstanding fees will remain at school over the Christmas holiday until their parents pay up,” the email reads.

……………… VIDEP BELOW

Meanwhile, Riverton Academy remains the most expensive school countrywide, in a nation where the average monthly wage is USD60.00