War In Zanu PF As The Party Prepares For PCC Elections

By -Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha has announced rules for holding the party’s chaotic Provincial Coordinating Committee elections.

He said anyone over the age of 35 was not allowed to contest in the youth league.

“As we are preparing to hold the provincial elections in due course, all provinces are advised to stick and adhere to the following guidelines and parameters; that all aspiring youth candidates must be 35 years or below,” the circular read.

Two Zanu PF provincial youth leaders, Kelvin Mutsvairo and Vengai Musengi from Mashonaland East and West will contest for the provincial chairmanship posts.

The provincial chairperson’s post has no age limit.

Mutsvairo will contest against businessman Ozias Bvute, Herbert Shumbamhini and Michael Madanha for the Mashonaland East provincial chairperson’s post, while Musengi is likely to battle it out against Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who is Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister.

The provincial leadership is expected to mobilise support for the party, with its target being five million more votes for the 2023 elections.

Bimha said all provinces should conclude the district executive verification processes this weekend. The looming provincial elections have left Zanu PF divided as factionalism has torn the party apart as prospective candidates jostle for control of the party provincial structures.

-Newsday