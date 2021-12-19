Mnangagwa Wants Cecil John Rhodes’ Remains Exhumed, Returned To UK

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa wants Cecil John Rhodes’ remains to be exhumed and returned to the UK.

Addressing traditional leaders in Harare on Friday, Mr Mnangagwa said Rhodes’ remains can be removed from Matopos and taken to the United Kingdom.

According to Mr Mnangagwa, Rhodes’remains are not needed in the country.

He also claimed that Rhodes’ spirit was disrupting communication with ancestors.

“We have Rhodes’ remains in Matobo.

“What do you think about it? If you go to the shrine, you don’t know whether you are talking to Rhodes or our ancestors.

His remains must be returned to where he hailed from and we can also have our ancestral remains which are being kept in Europe,” charged Mr Mnangagwa.

Political observers say Mr Mnangagwa’s political grandstanding will not resolve the deepening political crisis in the country.

Cecil John Rhodes