Mnangagwa Hunts Down Chief Ndiweni

By- The Government has declared Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni a fugitive after a Bulawayo magistrate had issued a warrant of arrest against the outspoken traditional leader for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

On November 30 in 2019, Mnangagwa stripped of all Government benefits accruing to Chief Ndiweni.

The outspoken Chief was in August 2019 sentenced to effective 18 months in jail for what the state said, ordering 23 villagers to destroy property belonging to a family that he had banished from his area.

Aggrieved by the conviction and sentence, Ndiweni, through his lawyer Mr Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi Law Chambers, appealed at the High Court challenging the verdict of the lower court and the matter is still pending.

He was, however, later released by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa on $500 bail pending appeal against both conviction and sentence.

-State media