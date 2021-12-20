Probe For Chinese National Who “Married” Minor

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into a case where a 15-year-old girl from Kadoma was married off to a Chinese national and forced to drop out of school.

The victim (name withheld) of ward 5, Chief Neuso in Sanyati district, Mashonaland West province was reportedly married off to the Chinese national and US$2 000 was paid to her parents as lobola on November 26 this year.

The Chinese national allegedly works at Ringxin/Mambo Mine as an engineer.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to NewsDay.

‘‘As police, I can confirm that we have launched an investigation into the case. For now, we can’t comment any further despite the fact that we are still conducting investigations,” Nyathi said.

On Wednesday, the police in Sanyati intervened and rescued the girl, although her parents are insisting that the Chinese national is their son-in-law.

Sources say the Chinese nationals working at mines near Kadoma target young girls, mostly virgins, for marriage.

One Tichaona Mapara said the problem was being fuelled by poverty among families that live in the gold-rich area.

‘‘Several parents of unmarried virgin girls are also eyeing these Chinese men to marry off their young girls in early forced marriages,” Mapara told NewsDay.

Areas such as Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West are the worst affected by child marriages.-newsday